NFTb (NFTB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $295,611.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $295,611.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.04 or 0.07361158 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.