Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded down $21.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.35. 2,214,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.95.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.