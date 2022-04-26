Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.09% of Phreesia worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 821,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 787,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.