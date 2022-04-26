Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $224,000 Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 68.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 226,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,365. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

