Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 167 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,148. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.