Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,867. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
