Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 325 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,456. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.