NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 321.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 87,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

