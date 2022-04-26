Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 353,970 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.75% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $327,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 978,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,882. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.