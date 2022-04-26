Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,057,229 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $41,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPSN traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 1,016,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

