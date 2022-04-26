Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OII traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 731,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

