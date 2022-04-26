Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,992,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,040. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.