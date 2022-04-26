Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $120.97 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63,156 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.40. 20,200,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.28 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

