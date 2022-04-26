Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $82.62 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,415,707 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.16% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $82,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 101,473 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 1,978,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,986. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

