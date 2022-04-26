Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 109,475 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $10.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,439. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day moving average is $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

