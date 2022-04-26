Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,567,023 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.40% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $244,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 6,991,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,815,948. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.