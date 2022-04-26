Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754,325 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $96,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 14,699,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,619,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

