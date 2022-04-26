Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,584 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of 10x Genomics worth $166,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 1,676,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.