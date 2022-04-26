Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,337 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.91% of Editas Medicine worth $71,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,735 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $29,059,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDIT. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,347. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $956.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.