Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,046,414 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046,414 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $47,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 602.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 198,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,136. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

