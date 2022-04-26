Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,226 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. 9,200,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $166.85 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

