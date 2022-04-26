Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 30,552 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,552 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,450,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $15.51 on Tuesday, hitting $674.82. The company had a trading volume of 537,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,530. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $670.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

