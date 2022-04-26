Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 767,167 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 767,167 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of LendingClub worth $72,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

