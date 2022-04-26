Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,201 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 146,517 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 347,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, Director Zami Aberman bought 80,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $145,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 106,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.