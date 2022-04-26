Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,638 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,294,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,599. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $526.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

B2Gold Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.