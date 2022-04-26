Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) was up 775% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.23). Approximately 14,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £52.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.23.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

