Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) was up 775% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.23). Approximately 14,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £52.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.23.
