Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.13. 34,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 114,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

