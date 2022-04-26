Nuco.cloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $18,903.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.57 or 0.07382133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

