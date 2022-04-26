NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. 65,121,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,818,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $547.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

