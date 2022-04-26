Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 0.7%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.30). Approximately 141,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 276,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.34).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 399.75. The company has a market capitalization of £742.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider David Till purchased 49,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £199,874.44 ($254,746.93). Also, insider Richard Lightowler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £104,750 ($133,507.52).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

