Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.65 and last traded at 3.65. Approximately 41,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,036,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 5.40 and its 200 day moving average is 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

