Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) to report $15.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $17.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $77.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 581,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,874. The firm has a market cap of $303.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 51,477 shares of company stock valued at $255,680 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 299,848 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.