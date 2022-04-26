PAC Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $59,942.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $59,942.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014226 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,480,323,634 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

