Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “
OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.53.
About Pacific Basin Shipping (Get Rating)
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBY)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.