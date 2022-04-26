Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 16.3%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

