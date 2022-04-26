Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.11 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

