Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $587.90. 10,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,067. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.