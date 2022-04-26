Park National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park National to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. 74,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Park National by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

