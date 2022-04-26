Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

PH stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.38. The company had a trading volume of 511,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,259. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.90. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

