PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.23

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $34.55 million and $1.32 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00263713 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $722.99 or 0.01889149 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.