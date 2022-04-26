Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 1,906,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.