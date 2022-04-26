Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. 22,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,149. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

