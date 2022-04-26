Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. 17,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.