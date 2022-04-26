Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 177,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

