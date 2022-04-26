Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,466 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.