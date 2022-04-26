Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.14 on Tuesday, hitting $422.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,508. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.03 and a 200-day moving average of $453.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

