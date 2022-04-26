Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,517,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.68. 15,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,792. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

