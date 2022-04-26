Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $127.85. 1,452,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67.

