Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.50 on Tuesday, hitting $247.81. 112,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.16 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

