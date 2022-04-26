PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is ProShare Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940,029 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $605,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

