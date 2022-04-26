PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

